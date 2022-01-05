Attorney General warns CT residents of price gouging

By CHRISTIAN COLÓN

Click here for updates on this story

Connecticut (WFSB) — Now that residents are scrambling to get a COVID test, a top Connecticut attorney warns that price gouging could become an issue.

Attorney General William Tong says they have received 750 COVID-19 related complaints about price gouging. The state is urging people to report any suspicious prices.

Tong says those caught exploiting the pain and panic of an emergency for personal profit will be held accountable.

“People should be careful and keep an eye out not just for price gouging but for potential bootleg test kits that people might buy them or procure them in some other way, and then try to sell them at the black market, or sell them at the back of their car,” Tong says.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.