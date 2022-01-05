Woman sentenced after US-10 crash killed mother, pedestrian

By STEPHEN BOROWY

UNIONVILLE, Michigan (WNEM) — A Unionville woman was sentenced in connection with two crashes that resulted in the deaths of her mother and a passerby who tried to help after the first crash.

Ashley Katshor was sentenced to a minimum of four years and a maximum of 15 years in prison with credit for 487 days already served in jail.

In November, Katshor pleaded no contest to one count of manslaughter. Her four other charges were dropped including a second count of manslaughter, operating under the influence causing death, operating with a suspended, revoked or denied license causing death, and control substance less than 25 grams.

On Sept. 2, 2020, a Chevrolet Equinox was eastbound on US-10 near the Garfield exit in Auburn when an altercation happened between the driver and passenger, Michigan State Police said. The driver, 52-year-old Lisa Archibald, got out of the vehicle and started walking east on the roadway.

The passenger, identified as Katshor, tried to drive the Chevrolet Equinox east and struck Archibald, MSP said. A 50-year-old woman from Essexville, Kimberly Abela, stopped to give aid to Archibald. While doing so, both women were struck by a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 43-year-old Bay City Man, state police said.

Archibald was pronounced dead at the scene while Abela died a short time later at an area hospital. Katshor was taken into custody and arraigned on two counts of manslaughter. The driver of the Chevrolet Impala was not charged at the time of the crash.

