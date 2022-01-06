Central Oregonians, lawmakers reflect on anniversary of Jan. 6 insurrection

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- One year ago, violent protesters entered the U.S. Capitol, forcing members of Oregon’s congressional delegation and many others to flee to safety.

While under lockdown in his office that day, Second District Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., who had just taken office, told NewsChannel 21 he was saddened by the day's events.

"I'm sad," Bentz said at the time. "It's not right that we have violence at the front door of the Capitol. That's not the way we need to do business here. And what's doubly sad is that we as Republicans on the floor of the Senate and the floor of the House (are) raising many of the issues I'm sure concern these people."

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., issued a statement Thursday on the anniversary of the attack, calling on lawmakers to pass legislation "to combat a rising wave of attacks on voting rights and election integrity."

At noon on Thursday, a "Vigil for Democracy" is planned at the "Peace Corner" in downtown Bend to emphasize that, in the words of organizers The Vocal Seniority and Indivisible Bend, "In America, the voters decide the outcome of elections."

Noah Chast will be at the vigil and will recap the outlook in Central Oregon one year after the insurrection, tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.