City of Bend encourages residents to keep storm drains clear

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend urges residents to clear storm drains to avoid flooding and pooling on streets, landscapes, and structures.

As a way to prevent flooding, the Utility Fields Operation Manager for the City of Bend, Troy Beck, says it's important to shovel snow and debris off of and away from storm drains. He also advised against parking over storm drains.

The city of Bend has created an interactive map allowing people to locate storm drains near their homes.

As of now, the city of Bend is staying proactive, sending out a five man crew to shovel snow and prevent flooding issues, however, with the 11,000 bases in the city of Bend, they may not be able to get to them all the time.

Beck says community effort can go a long way.

Bola Gbadebo is going to interview with Troy Beck to find out more information about ways to prevent flooding in neighborhoods.

Her report will be on NBC at 5.