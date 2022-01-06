Kamala Harris to name Jamal Simmons as communications director

By Jasmine Wright

Jamal Simmons, a Democratic communications aide and media contributor, has been tapped to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ new communications director, a White House official confirms.

Simmons will replace Ashley Etienne who departed the office last year among other top aides. News of each departure followed a myriad of reports, including by CNN, of staff infighting and dysfunction.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

