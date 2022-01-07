Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:44 AM

Valet Drivers, Businesses On Near West Side On Alert After String Of Armed Carjackings

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    CHICAGO (WBBM) — Valet drivers and businesses on the Near West are being warned to be on alert after carjackings.

Chicago police said in one incident, an offender held a gun against a valet driver’s stomach and demanded keys to two cars.

A second offender drove off in one of them.

In another incident, police said a carjacker grabbed keys to multiple cars out of a valet’s box and threatened the driver with a gun before driving off.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content