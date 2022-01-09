Man dies after boulder falls on vehicle in Columbia River Gorge

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LYLE, Washington (KPTV) — A Portland man died on SR-14 in the Columbia River Gorge Friday after a boulder rolled off a hill and landed on his vehicle.

According to Washington State Patrol, the 45-year-old man was driving westbound near Doug’s Beach around noon when the boulder hit his vehicle, causing it to roll and end up in the eastbound lane. He died at the scene.

The man has been identified as Stephan Becker of Portland. The report from WSP says he was wearing a seatbelt and impairment is not suspected.

Roads through the Gorge and Cascades have been treacherous for the past week because of snow, ice, heavy rains, wind and landslides. On the Oregon side, I-84 closed twice this week through the Gorge because of hazardous driving conditions. SR-14 has had intermittent closures as well, and all mountain passes in Washington are expected to remain closed through Sunday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.