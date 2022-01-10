Colorado congressman becomes latest House Democrat not to seek reelection

By Clare Foran and Kristin Wilson, CNN

Colorado Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter announced on Monday that he will not run for reelection in November, saying in a statement that “it’s time for me to move on and explore other opportunities.”

Perlmutter becomes the latest in a long list of House Democrats to decide not to seek reelection in 2022 as House Republicans grow increasingly confident they can win back the chamber currently under Democratic control in the upcoming midterm elections.

The Democratic lawmaker represents the state’s 7th Congressional District.

In a statement announcing the decision, Perlmutter said, “There comes a time when you pass the torch to the next generation of leaders. I’m deeply gratified that our bench in the 7th District is deep and fortunately we have a strong group of leaders who are ready and able to take up that torch.”

