POLICE: 7-year-old girl with autism killed by hit-and-run driver in Acworth

By Joyce Lupiani

ACWORTH, Georgia (WGCL) — A 7-year-old Acworth girl with autism is dead after being struck by a car and the Cobb County Police Department is looking for the driver.

According to CCPD, it happened around 10:16 p.m. Jan. 9 on New McEver Road east of McEver Woods Drive.

The young girl, who has not been identified, left her home without her parents knowledge and was walking in the eastbound lane of New McEver Road when she was struck. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver left the scene. CCPD says the car that struck the girl should have front-end damage and damage to one and maybe both of the headlight assemblies.

The car is also missing a University of Alabama vanity plate (similar to the one below). Anyone with information should contact the police at 770-499-3987.

