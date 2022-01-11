Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick will win Florida special election to replace the late Alcee Hastings, CNN projects

By Steve Contorno, CNN

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a progressive Democrat who campaigned on sending Americans a monthly $1,000 check, will win a special election on Tuesday to replace the late US Rep. Alcee Hastings in his South Florida district, CNN projects.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.