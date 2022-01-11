Snow forecast: See how much snow is expected in your area

By Judson Jones and John Keefe, CNN

It’s the middle of winter, and snow is almost guaranteed somewhere in the US. In some places, like the Sierra Nevada, the snow has already been piling up for months.

In other locations, like Denver, Chicago and New York, it was a slow start to the winter weather. But now, winter storm system after system are making their way through the US, sometimes drifting all the way into the South.

Use the interactive map below to zoom in and discover just how much snow is forecast for any place you call home.

If you are curious about how much snow is on the ground, you can zoom around the next map to reveal where the white stuff is still hanging around.

For the latest weather news and local forecast, click here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.