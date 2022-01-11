By Chloe Melas, CNN

Order up, “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” trailer is here.

The 90-second preview is highly welcome event for fans of the series who have been waiting for years for the film which has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the clip Linda wants to advertise at Wonder Wharf and decides the best idea is to put a bikini on over Gene’s burger costume.

According to 20th Century Studios, “The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”

The animated show centers on the Belcher family and their three children. The television series first debuted in 2011.

Loren Bouchard co-directed the movie with Bernard Derriman.

The film opens in theaters May 27.

