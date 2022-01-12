Bend city staff to propose 100% paid parking downtown

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend Transportation Department will be presenting a downtown on-street paid parking proposal to the city council in February or March, the downtown business group has told its members.

According to the Downtown Bend Business Association's monthly newsletter, "City staff will be presenting to the city council in February, proposing moving to 100% paid parking in Downtown Bend - including on-street parking, possibly as early as next summer."

The proposal will break down the area of downtown Bend that would require paid parking, plus the data supporting such a move.

The city of Bend eliminated free parking at its Centennial Parking Garage last year, going to the same $1 an hour, $10 all day rates already in place for the Troy Field and Newport Avenue parking lots. The North and South Mirror Pond Lots charge $1 an hour every day but Sunday - more details on downtown parking at the city's page here.

Noah Chast will be in downtown Bend with reaction and will have the full report tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.