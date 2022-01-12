Carbon monoxide leak reported for second time this week at Atlanta apartment complex

By MARIYA MURROW

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Fire crews are working to control a carbon monoxide leak in northeast Atlanta that broke out Wednesday morning.

The leak, located along Lenox Road NE, comes just days after residents were evacuated for a similar carbon monoxide leak on Sunday.

Firefighters on the scene are now working to evacuate those same residents for the second time this week. At least one person has been taken to the hospital.

The cause of the leak remains unknown at this time.

