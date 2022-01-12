Three men charged in 2015 murder

By MARY ALICE ROYSE

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Nearly seven years after the murder of Nashvillian, George David Huddleston, the three men responsible are now under indictment in the case as of Tuesday said MNPD officials.

Seven years ago, George David Huddleston was fatally shot during a robbery attempt whilst sitting in his car with his wife behind their Cato Road home.

Cold Case Detective Curtis Hafley led the investigation and identified Antonio Martin, 31, Isaiah Berkley, 25, and Jemario Askew, 33, as the suspects. They were all charged with first degree murder.

Authorities said Huddleston, 40, and his wife were sitting in the car in the early morning hours of Jan. 17, 2015, when, according to Huddleston’s wife, a masked gunman approached and demanded their belongings. Shots rang out and Huddleston was fatally wounded. Police said all three defendants are alleged to have been on the Huddleston’s property that night.

Martin is currently serving time at a federal prison in South Carolina for a firearms conviction; Berkley is presently serving time at Tennessee’s Bledsoe County Correctional Complex for a 2nd degree m7urder conviction related to an August 2015 fatal shooting on Oakwood Avenue authorities said, Askew is jailed in Nashville awaiting trial for a 2018 murder at a Ben Allen Road apartment complex.

Police said Martin, Berkley and Askew will be arraigned in Davidson County Criminal Court as soon as Martin and Berkley are returned to Nashville.

