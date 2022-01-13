Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:12 AM

Attic fire in Aina Haina, 78-year-old woman assisted out by 911 caller

By David Hixon

Click here for updates on this story

    AINA HAINA, Hawaii (KITV) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) extinguished a blaze that broke out in an Aina Haina home’s attic on Jan. 11, 2022, at around 2:56 p.m.

HFD said in a press release that the 911 caller who reported smoke billowing from the attic area was also able to assist a 78-year-old woman out of the house. No one else was home at the time of the blaze

Ten fire units responded to the two-alarm fire, arriving at the scene at approximately 3:03 p.m., and extinguishing the flames by 3:30 p.m. Firefighters battling the blaze did observe roof-mounted photovoltaic panels on fire, HFD said in a press release.

The HFD Fire Investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content