Attic fire in Aina Haina, 78-year-old woman assisted out by 911 caller

By David Hixon

Click here for updates on this story

AINA HAINA, Hawaii (KITV) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) extinguished a blaze that broke out in an Aina Haina home’s attic on Jan. 11, 2022, at around 2:56 p.m.

HFD said in a press release that the 911 caller who reported smoke billowing from the attic area was also able to assist a 78-year-old woman out of the house. No one else was home at the time of the blaze

Ten fire units responded to the two-alarm fire, arriving at the scene at approximately 3:03 p.m., and extinguishing the flames by 3:30 p.m. Firefighters battling the blaze did observe roof-mounted photovoltaic panels on fire, HFD said in a press release.

The HFD Fire Investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.