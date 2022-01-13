Goldman Sachs urges employees to work remotely until February amid Omicron wave



By Matt Egan

Goldman Sachs is extending its work-from-home guidance by another two weeks amid the wave of Covid-19 infections.

The Wall Street bank on Thursday encouraged US employees who can work remotely to do so until February 1, a Goldman Sachs spokesperson told CNN.

That is in line with new health policies Goldman Sachs has rolled out. The bank recently said it will require all employees and visitors to its US offices to show proof of boosters, effective February 1.

Goldman Sachs previously sent a memo on January 2 urging employees to work remotely until January 18.

Other banks have made similar policies.

Earlier this month, Jefferies encouraged employees to work from home until at least the end of January, extending a plan the investment bank imposed a month ago following dozens of Covid-19 infections. And this comes after JPMorgan Chase in late December gave employees the option to work from home for the first two weeks of January. Citigroup also told workers to stay home if their roles allow them to do so.=

