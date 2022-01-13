Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:05 AM

Missing girl taken from St. Louis County daycare by father found in Illinois

By NICOLE SANDERS

Click here for updates on this story

    ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — St. Louis County Police arrested a man who allegedly took his daughter from a daycare Wednesday afternoon.

Daisy Ware, 4, was taken from a daycare in the 8200 block of St. Charles Rock Road at 3 p.m. by her father, 35-year-old Gregory Ware, according to police. He is not to be within 1,000 feet of the girl, police said.

Just past 6:30 a.m. Thursday, authorities found Daisy in Illinois. Ware was also taken into custody.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content