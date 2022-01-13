RNC plans to change rules to require candidates pledge not to participate in general election debates sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates
By Dan Merica, CNN
The Republican National Committee said Thursday in a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates that it is prepared to “prohibit future Republican nominees from participating in CPD-sponsored debates” unless the commission makes a number of significant changes to its procedure.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments