Southington Police to have increased presence at high school Thursday due to potential threat

SOUTHINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A threat scrawled in a bathroom prompted police to increase their numbers at Southington High School on Thursday.

School officials said someone found a sanitary napkin container inside a second floor girls bathroom that had the words ‘shooting on Thursday’ written onto the inside part of the lid.

The discovery was made toward the end of the school day on Wednesday.

Police said they are working to determine who wrote the message.

The incident marked the second time that a threat was found inside a bathroom at the school.

Last month, police said a students discovered a handwritten threat on a bathroom stall that created a sense of panic on social media. Roughly half of the students stayed home.

District leaders said they don’t want that to happen again, so they sent a note home to parents and students to explain exactly what was found.

They pointed out that although the most recent threat was discovered on Wednesday, they don’t know exactly when it was written.

School officials said the police presence was just a precaution.

Students have faced charges for similar incidents in other Connecticut communities.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Southington police.

