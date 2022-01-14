Danielle Brooks stuns in designer looks in wedding to Dennis Gelin

Marianne Garvey

“Orange is the New Black” star Danielle Brooks brought high fashion to her wedding to Dennis Gelin.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share photos from the wedding, including a sneek peek from a shoot she did for Vogue.

The two live in New York, but married in Miami at the Alfred DuPont Building with their two-year-old daughter Freeya Carel as flower girl.

According to Vogue Brooks had multiple looks for the big day, starting out in a Christian Siriano gown that she wore for bridal party pictures.

That same dress transformed into a bodycon dress and pants look. Brooks also wanted to work with a Black designer, so she wore a gown by Oluwagbemisola Okunlola for her second look, which had been delivered to the United States from London. Brooks topped off the looks with Chanel earrings.

Her father walked her down the aisle, with Brooks saying, “Getting to walk down the aisle with my dad, Dunnel, who just had hip surgery after living with pain for two years, meant the world to me.”

The two announced they were engaged on Instagram on New Year’s Eve 2020.

“I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year,” the actress captioned a post at the time. “I get to marry my best friend. We’re ENGAGED!! So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end. ❤️?”

