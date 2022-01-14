Third House Republican who voted to impeach Trump calls it quits

By Melanie Zanona, CNN

Rep. John Katko of New York, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump, announced Friday he will not seek reelection.

In his announcement, Katko cited wanting to be more present with his family as part of the reason for his decision.

“That’s why, after 32 years of public service, I have decided not to seek re-election to Congress, so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way,” Katko said.

Katko is the third GOP impeachment backer to call it quits, following in the footsteps of Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio. Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan has yet to make an official announcement about his reelection plans.

Katko was in line to become the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee if Republicans win the majority. But he had become a top target on the right, with conservatives angry that Katko voted for impeachment, a bipartisan infrastructure bill and bipartisan commission to probe January 6, and they started demanding that Katko be kicked off his committee.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.