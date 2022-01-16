Family putting the pieces together after large tree crashes through home

By Iyani Hughes

DUNWOODY, Georgia (WGCL) — A Dunwoody family is grateful to be alive after a 60-foot pine tree crashed through their home during Saturday night’s winter storm.

CBS46’s Zac Summers spoke with the homeowner, Matt Dowling, who said the family has only been in the home for about 6 months.

“It just kind of blows me away. We just moved in about 6 months ago and we have to restart again. It’s just miserable.”

The massive pine crashed through the master bedroom around 7 a.m. as Matt, his fiancé and 3 dogs were sleeping.

“I literally woke up to my ceiling on my face.” he said.

While the master bedroom is severely damaged, Matt said the office took the brunt of the hit, as it is totally damaged with debris scattered all over.

As for what’s next?

Tree removal company’s moved the tree and debris, tarped the roof and his insurance company will be out to assess the damage.

“It’s kind of like.. what are you going to do? You just have to put the pieces back together.”

