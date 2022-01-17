Skip to Content
Arizona Cardinals-inspired drinks, desserts to try ahead of playoff run

By Alexis Cortez

    PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) — Calling beer aficionados, dessert lovers, and of course, Arizona Cardinals fans! A local brewery and a Phoenix deli are celebrating the Cardinals playoff run in a unique way — by offering patrons new foodie and beverage concoctions inspired by the Bird Gang!

PHX Beer Co. is releasing a limited-edition craft brew, deemed the “Bird Gang Beer,” ahead of Monday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The can design is a nod to the Cardinal’s traditional home colors. The brew is a signature Bird City Lager beer and a fan favorite at the brewery.

The brew will be available to patrons as a 32-ounce crowler for $9 at two locations, including the Taphouse at 3002 E. Washington Street in Phoenix or PHX Beer Co.’s brewery and restaurant in Scottsdale, located at 8300 N Hayden Road.

Cardinals fans, and those with a sweet tooth, can then head on over to Miracle Mile Deli, located at 4433 N 16th Street in Phoenix. The deli is debuting a “Cardinals Caramel Strawberry Shake” and “Black and Red Cookies” for the Red Birds playoff run. The shake is $5, and the cookie is $4.

The Cardinals will take on the Rams at 6:15 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

