Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley tests positive for Covid-19

By Barbara Starr, CNN Pentagon Correspondent

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley tested positive for Covid-19 Sunday and “is experiencing very minor symptoms,” Joint Staff spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said in a statement Monday.

Milley “is working remotely and isolating himself from contact with others,” Butler said, and “can perform all of his duties from the remote location.”

“He has received the COVID-19 vaccines including the booster,” Butler said.

According to the statement, Milley most recently had contact with President Joe Biden on Wednesday, January 12, at Gen. Raymond Odierno’s funeral.

“He tested negative several days prior to and every day following contact with the President until yesterday,” Butler said.

“All other Joint Chiefs of Staff except for one tested negative for COVID-19 yesterday,” he added.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

