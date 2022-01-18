Cate Blanchett dressed up as her daughter’s teacher to homeschool during the pandemic

By Marianne Garvey

Cate Blanchett dressed up as her daughter’s teacher during the early months of the pandemic in order to get homeschooling done.

When Blanchett’s 7-year-old daughter began staying home in March 2020 due to Covid-19, Blanchett had to take on the role of teacher, which, she tells the BBC, wasn’t easy. She said her daughter “wouldn’t allow me at all to teach math or do phonics unless I dressed up as her teacher and put on her teacher’s voice.”

A pile of stuffed animals also joined the class.

“I had an array of stuffed animals who also had to be taught. It wasn’t an offer I made. It was a request she made,” Blanchett added. “One thing that really came home to me was just how incredible teachers are.”

She said,”That is an inherently dramatic situation where you have to stand up in front of a class of 30 often disinterested pupils and try and get them engaged in medieval history.”

Along with homeschooling duties, Blanchett has spent some o fher time during the pandemic attending to her pigs and the chickens and “watching ‘The Sopranos.”

Blanchett is currently starring in “Nightmare Alley,” alongside Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara and Willem Dafoe.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.