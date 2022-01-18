Father, son help clear snow from parking lots in Henderson County

By Andrew James

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Work to clear roads and parking lots continues in Henderson County after a weekend snow storm. Emergency officials said many secondary roads are still covered with snow and ice.

“We’ve been at it since about 7 o’clock,” Andrew Rhodes said as he plowed a shopping center parking lot.

Rhodes is one of the many crews working to clear snow in Henderson County. He tackled a Fletcher truck stop, restaurants and nursing home parking lots Sunday.

“We would scrape it and within an hour there was another 2 inches on it,” he said.

Rhodes moved to clearing a shopping center parking lot Monday morning and explained that clearing snow runs in his family.

“I just fell in the footsteps. Dad, he’s done it now for 47 years,” Rhodes said.

His dad, Stan, worked alongside him Monday. The father/son team were working so businesses could reopen as soon as possible.

“The little bit of sleet on the top layer kind of makes it challenging, but not too bad,” he said.

According to Henderson County Emergency Services Director Jimmy Brissie, travel is still tough across Henderson County, especially on secondary roads.

“I know DOT is working as hard as they can. Obviously, staffing is limited for everybody right now. But they’ve got all their crews out working on those primary and secondary roads,” Brissie said.

Emergency crews responded to more than 40 calls for stranded drivers Sunday, and in some cases faced tough conditions.

“Some of our crews have had to take some extra time to gain access to more remote areas. We’ve actually had two instances where crews had to hike in to get someone out who was having a medical emergency,” Brissie said.

Brissie did not give a time frame on when secondary roads will be in better shape, but said, right now, many are not passable for vehicles without 4-wheel drive.

