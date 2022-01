By Tami Luhby, CNN

Americans can now order a maximum of four free Covid-19 tests to be shipped directly to their homes. The federal government has quietly launched its website to sign up for the tests.

Have you tried to order from the site, covidtests.gov? Let us know how it went.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.