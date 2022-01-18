Parker County Sheriff’s Search For Thieves Who Rigged Pumps, Stole Thousands Of Gallons Of Gas

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KTVT) — Investigators with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help from the public identifying and locating four suspects involved in gas station vandalism and a fuel theft.

Sheriff Russ Authier says the incident happened on December 28, 2021, when an attendant at a gas station in the western part of the county called police to report that several men had tampered with two fuel pumps by installing a device to digitally alter them. The device allowed the suspects to access and steal fuel from the pumps.

Sheriff’s are trying to identify four male suspects, driving a white-colored flatbed semi-truck, a box truck and a dark-colored passenger car.

While the thieves did tamper with the gas pumps sheriff officials say there is no threat to the public. “We want to assure everyone that no one’s credit or debit cards were compromised during this incident,” Sheriff Authier said.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities or who knows their location is urged to contact Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555, download the P3Tips app, or log onto Parker County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrests of the suspects involved. You may remain anonymous when submitting tips. Only tips made directly to Crime Stoppers are eligible for a reward.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.