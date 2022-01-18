Sen. Tim Scott memoir ‘America’ coming out in August

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott has a memoir out this summer that he says will explain the two words that have shaped his life: hope and redemption. Thomas Nelson, an imprint of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, announced that Scott’s “America, A Redemption Story” is scheduled for release in August. Scott joined the Senate in 2013 and is up for re-election in November. He is the Senate’s only Black Republican and has been cited at times as a potential presidential candidate. He was a featured speaker at the 2020 Republican National Convention.