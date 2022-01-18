Three dogs attack neighbors and their dogs in Tower Grove South neighborhood

By JENNA RAE

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A shocking dog attack has neighbors reeling Monday in south St. Louis. Not only were a woman and her dog attacked, but so were other neighbors when they tried to step in and help.

News 4 is told three dogs were attacking those neighbors in Tower Grove South at the intersection of Roger Place and Parker Avenue. It happened around 5 a.m. Monday.

“My dog was bleeding profusely from her ear. It was all over, her and me. They were just attacking her, pulling her ear, which is in horrible condition now, and I just laid down and covered her the best I could and yelled for help,” Lisa Schumacher said.

Schumacher was taking her dog for a routine walk Monday morning when the unexpected happened. She said she felt helpless when three dogs attacked her and her own dog. Neighbor Kenneth Eaton was on his way to the gas station at that same time when he saw Schumacher being attacked.

“As I got to the bottom of the street, I saw this lady screaming for help and she was covering her dog, and there were literally three dogs on top of her trying to get to her dog. I tried to get out and help her and ended up getting overpowered myself. I actually got knocked down twice by those dogs,” Eaton explained.

Eaton was bit by one of the dogs on his left leg. The bite punctured his pants and skin. He’s lived in the neighborhood for nearly 20 years and said he’s never seen anything like this. After Eaton got to Schumacher, other neighbors started coming out to help too.

“They kind of moved like a single-minded unit. The guy that tried to help, they got him down to the ground and attacked him. Then the lady that came to help, they pulled her to the ground and she was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Then one of the neighbors across the street, when she [the second woman] went down, the dogs ran across the street and attacked him,” Julie Bruenger said.

Bruenger and other neighbors said the dogs would not stop. They describe the incident as vicious and said the dogs looked like they were taught to attack. After nearly 15 minutes of struggle, St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers finally arrived on scene.

“She [the dog] could’ve been killed in a minute, and so could I have been,” Schumacher said.

We’re told the dogs are now in animal control’s custody. The city’s health department confirmed they’re investigating the incident. News 4 is working to find who the three dogs belonged to and if the owner will be cited for this incident. Every victim News 4 talked to Monday said the three dogs were all wearing collars.

“It never occurred to me that a pack of dogs would have that level of intention to just keep coming over and over,” Bruenger explained.

Although a frightening incident, neighbors, who had never met, stepped in to save each other in the moment.

“We all live right here together within a block or two blocks of each other, so if you see something try to help,” Eaton said.

