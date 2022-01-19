Stewarts Creek High coach found dead in school parking lot

By CHUCK MORRIS

Click here for updates on this story

SMYRNA, Tennessee (WSMV) — A teacher and coach at Stewarts Creek High School was found dead Sunday afternoon near his car in the school’s parking lot, Smyrna Police said Monday.

Smyrna Police were dispatched to the school at 2:38 p.m. in response to a call regarding an unresponsive male, later identified as strength coach and physical education teacher Maurice Grooms.

Emergency personnel said Grooms died near his car in the school’s parking lot. The Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting a routine medical examination. Preliminary investigations indicate the death is the result of a medical incident.

Rutherford County Schools plans to have additional counselors at the school Tuesday to assist students and employees.

“I am saddened by the passing of one of our employees,” Director of Schools Bill Spurlock said in a news release. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Grooms became a faculty member at the school in August. He would sometimes exercise in the weight rooms at the school, which is the presumed reason for him visiting the school on Sunday, Stewarts Creek High Principal Dr. Clark Harrell said.

“We are all shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our well-loved teacher and coach Maurice Grooms.” Harrell said in a news release. “I know all of our staff, students and community will keep his family in their prayers.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.