Controversial Statue Of Former President Theodore Roosevelt Removed From American Museum Of Natural History

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — The controversial statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt has been removed from its perch outside the American Museum of Natural History.

Crews dismantled it early Thursday morning.

The statue portrays Roosevelt atop a horse, flanked by a Native American man and an African man on foot.

The statue will soon be shipped to the new Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota.

