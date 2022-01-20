Iowa woman killed in Amtrak train crash

By Web Staff

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — An Iowa woman has died after her car was hit by an Amtrak passenger train.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 165th Street and 695th Avenue about 7 miles northeast of Albia.

According to Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla, the single occupant of the vehicle, 58-year-old Melinda Stewart of Albia, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no reported injuries from the occupants of the train.

This is the second time in three months that an Amtrak train has collided with a car crossing the tracks in the same area. Back in October, a train hit a garbage truck.

The driver was seriously injured but survived the accident.

According to Sgt. Dinkla, the crash is still under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

