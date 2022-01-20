Polish LOT plane struck by lightning, forced to land

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish news broadcaster has reported that a LOT Polish airlines plane was struck by lightning, prompting the plane to return to Warsaw. TVN24 cited a passenger who said that passengers experienced a moment of terror but that nobody was harmed and the plane landed safely. LOT’s press office did not immediately return an emailed request for comment, but TVN24 quoted the airline’s spokesman as confirming the information. He said the lightning struck a plane flying to the the Dominican Republic from Warsaw’s Chopin Airport. Passengers were due to continue their trip on another plane.