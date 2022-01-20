Supreme Court rejects another attempt to block Texas’ six-week abortion ban

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

Over the furious dissent of three liberal justices, the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected another attempt by abortion providers to block Texas’ six-week abortion ban.

The court’s order is the latest setback for providers who are trying to revive challenges to the law five months after it was allowed to go into effect, bringing a halt to most abortions in the country’s second-largest state. A conservative-leaning federal appeals court previously sent the case to the state’s highest court, which means the law will remain in effect at the very least for several more weeks or months.

The three liberal justices wrote a scathing dissent to the court’s order.

“This case is a disaster for the rule of law and a grave disservice to women in Texas, who have a right to control their own bodies,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote, joined by Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan. “I will not stand by silently as a State continues to nullify this constitutional guarantee.”

