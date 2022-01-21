Naomi Osaka: Two-time winner knocked out of Australian Open by American Amanda Anisimova

By Ben Church

Defending champion Naomi Osaka has been knocked out of the Australian Open by unseeded American Amanda Anisimova.

Two-time Australian winner Osaka had gone a set up in the high quality match on Friday but failed to close it out, with the 20-year-old Anisimova completing her comeback in a third set tie-break to win 4-6 6-3 7-6 (10-5).

