Local McDonald’s manager receives international award, recognized among top 1% of managers

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The general manager of a local McDonald’s restaurant has been selected for an international award given to just the top 1% of the entire chain’s general managers.

Ashleigh Berry, general manager of McDonald’s located at 800 Fairview Road in Asheville, owned and operated by Christine Nevant, has been selected as the winner of the Ray Kroc Award, which is given to the top 345 McDonald’s Restaurant managers from around the world in 60 markets and includes a cash prize and a trophy.

“Ashleigh fits every one of the criteria for this award,” Nevant said. “She has taken this restaurant to the top. She is a single mom and works so hard. She is the people lead for all of my restaurants. She is great at hiring and training. Ashleigh truly takes care of our employees.”

McDonald’s independent franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers for the Ray Kroc Awards to recognize their hard work, dedication and commitment to McDonald’s and its customers.

“We could not have broken records here if it were not for this great crew,” Berry said in a press release. “I am proud of the people I have helped develop. It’s about giving people a chance. I try to see the good in everyone, get to know them and help them grow. My passion is my people. I love being a GM at McDonald’s.”

Berry, who has been working at McDonald’s for 18 years, was recently presented with her award.

“Ashleigh was nominated for her commitment to our restaurant and its Asheville neighborhood,” Nevant said. “We’re delighted that we were able to recognize Ashleigh in this way for her commitment to McDonald’s.”

