Stop and see WCU students’ art at Asheville Regional Airport

WLOS Staff

FLETCHER, North Carolina (WLOS) — When you’re navigating your way through an airport, it may be hard to take time and a look around. But Asheville Regional Airport is giving travelers a reason to stop for a moment on the way to or from a flight.

The airport has teamed up with Western Carolina University as a part of it’s annual student artwork showcase. Now through March 18, anyone making their way through the airport can stop and look at some incredible art from eight students in the master of fine arts program at WCU.

There are multiple disciplines on display — from pottery and sculpture to multi-dimensional work.

A spokesperson for Asheville Regional Airport said it’s a great way to connect with travelers passing through the region.

“Having a gallery display in the airport is an excellent way for us to engage with the community,” brand and experience designer Alexandra Ingle said. “We have thousands of travelers through the airport everyday, and it’s just a welcoming gateway for folks, whether they’re locals or visitors. It gives them a glimpse into the culture of our region and just as a way to bring a smile to their face.”

There’s some fantastic art on display, too. So be sure to get to the airport early and take your time enjoying the work of some talented artists.

