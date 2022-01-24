Gunman dead after shooting at University of Heidelberg in Germany

By Nina Avramova, CNN

A lone gunman injured several people in a shooting in an auditorium at the University of Heidelberg, in south west Germany on Monday, police said.

A police spokesman told CNN that the perpetrator, described as a young man, was dead. His cause of death is not known.

At this stage, officers cannot determine a motive for the incident, nor is the exact number of the injured known, the spokesman added.

A large-scale police operation is underway.

“Police and emergency services are on the scene,” Mannheim Police said in a tweet.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.

