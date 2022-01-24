Krispy Kreme will give blood donors a dozen free doughnuts

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts to help combat a nationwide blood shortage.

This week, the chain will give away a dozen original glazed doughnuts to people that donated blood to the American Red Cross. The promotion comes after the organization recently announced that it’s dealing with the worst blood shortage in over a decade, with the organization seeing a 10% decrease in donations since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

To receive the free dozen, customers have to order in-person at a Krispy Kreme shop and show their donation sticker or confirmation of their donation on the Red Cross blood donor app. Donating to other blood donation organizations besides the Red Cross will also qualify for the free dozen of doughnuts.

People can find where to donate blood on Red Cross’ website.

Many factors are causing the shortage, including canceled blood drives due to illness and staffing limitations, and an active flu season. Weather-related closures have also prevented some blood drives from taking place. A surge in Covid-19 cases could have also contributed to the ongoing shortage, according to the Red Cross.

Krispy Kreme has tried to promote Covid-19 vaccinations with free doughnuts last year. In March 2021, the chain began its giveaway to encourage people to get vaccinated with a free doughnut a day. Is gave away more than 2.5 million doughnuts in its effort.

The chain went public last year. Shares are down roughly 25% since its July 1, 2021 debut.

