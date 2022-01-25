Murder victim’s phone used to call 911 nearly 12 hours before police arrived on the scene

By ANGIE RICONO, CYNDI FAHRLANDER

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The investigation into the death of 24-year-old Mackenzie Hopkins on Saturday continues tonight, despite murder charges filed in the case.

Court documents refer to a 911 call from Mackenzie’s phone at 6 a.m. on the day of the murder. In the documents, the call is referred to as a disturbance with an open line. The call taker heard “parties fighting.” It’s not clear whether police ever responded to that early morning call; neither police nor prosecutors will say. But, a connection between that call and the crime wasn’t made until much later in the day.

That connection was made after police arrived at the house in the 7300 block of Wabash just before 6 in the evening regarding a “check the welfare” call. The court documents say police met Mackenzie’s father at the house. He had a key, but when he tried to unlock the door, it was already opened.

Police entered the house and found Makenzie beaten to death, submerged in a bathtub and her four-year-old daughter on a bed with severe head injuries. She remains hospitalized.

Jose Escalante-Corchado is now charged with murder, assault, endangering the welfare of a child and armed criminal action in connection with the case.

Charging documents outline Escalante-Corchado’s movements the morning of the murder. Surveillance video showed a man walking and driving in the area. Escalante-Corchado later identified himself in photos, although he denies any involvement in the murder and beating of the child.

The court documents say he’s the boyfriend of one of Mackenzie’s friends, although it’s unclear why he was at the house that morning.

The family of Mackenzie Hopkins has set up a GoFundMe account for donations. They posted:

“Mackenzie was loved by many. She was an incredible sister, daughter, friend, and mother. Her only wish would be for her sweet little girl to recover as quickly as possible.”

