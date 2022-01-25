Woman hand-delivers cards to every Zone 6 officer

By KDKA Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are thanking a Homestead woman who hand-delivered cards to all the officers in Zone 6.

Nell Carter surprised officers when she came to the West End station with 85 cards, one for each of them.

Police said she explained that after four officers in D.C. had taken their own lives, she wanted to let the officers know she prays for them and thinks their work is important.

She took a cab to get to the station, but police said they made sure to give her a ride back home.

“Pittsburgh Police thank Ms. Carter for the kind and thoughtful gesture,” police wrote on Facebook.

