Veteran crushed between 2 trucks while on the job begins rehab

By Zac Summers

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A metro Atlanta man who was crushed while on the job is out of the hospital and undergoing rehabilitation at the Shepherd Center.

Devin Nealy is hopeful his best friend, Kevin Freeman, who he considers a brother, will live a full life again. Freeman was transferred to the Shepherd Center last week after spending nearly a month in the hospital following a freak workplace accident.

“It’s three months of recovery but, truthfully, we’re looking at like decades,” Nealy said. “Kenny is fighter. If you give him a bad hand, he’ll play it and beat you. That’s how he’s been. It’s a testament to the strength and resolve he has.”

In late December, Freeman was working on the back of a sanitation truck when the driver of another dump truck ran into the 33-year-old, crushing him between the two vehicles, according to Nealy. Freeman’s legs were broke, along with his pelvis, hip, and orbital bone. Doctors had to also stop his brain from bleeding.

“He’s resilient, tough and, beyond all of that, he’s compassionate.” Nealy said. “My brother is one of the most compassionate people I know, one of the most hard-working people I know.”

Jeremiah Burton, Freeman’s childhood friend, was devastated when he couldn’t visit him in the hospital. He explained how Freeman’s family and friends weren’t allowed to see him because, in addition to his injuries, Freeman also tested positive for COVID-19 when he was admitted.

“You feel hopeless, especially, when you can’t show your support in person,” Burton said.

Burton said Freedom has always been a giver. A U.S. Army veteran, Freeman served his country and his family when he lost his father at the age of 18. It’s why his friends have started an online fundraiser to now take care of Freeman.

“It’s inspirational to see the support we’re getting from the military community, our friends and even just strangers that are seeing Kenny’s fight,” Burton said.

