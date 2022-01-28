Bob Saget’s daughter shares heartfelt tribute to her dad

By Marianne Garvey

Bob Saget’s daughter wrote a touching tribute to honor her late father, who died earlier this month at age 65.

Lara Saget, the second of Saget’s three daughters, shared her thoughts on Instagram Thursday, writing that she felt so loved by her father and that she was grateful to have had him in her life.

“To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts,” she wrote. “My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body,” she continued. “Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love.”

“Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest,” she added, along with sharing a black-and-white photo of herself with her dad.

Kelly Rizzo, the late comedian’s wife, commented on the post, writing, “I love you forever, Lara.”

“Full House” star Dave Coulier’s wife, Melissa wrote, “I love you so much!”

Along with Coulier, “Full House” cast including John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen wrote their own tribute to Saget.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family,” the statement read. “Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.”

