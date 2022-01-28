Good news: Paychecks are going up. Bad news: So is inflation

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Busines

Americans’ paychecks continued to rise at the end of 2021. But along with that, so did prices.

Compensation for American workers climbed 4% between December 2020 and December 2021, marking the biggest increase since the fourth quarter of 2001, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Private sector workers fared even better, with their compensation rising 4.4% in the same period — the fastest rate since records began in 2001.

But, adjusted for rampant pandemic-era inflation, the salary increases don’t look as shiny anymore. Inflation-adjusted wages and salaries fell by 1.9% for the 12 months ending in December.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

