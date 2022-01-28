Metro Atlanta teen found dead in school gym mat in 2013 ruled an accident

By ADAM MURPHY

LOWNDES COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Nearly a decade after a South Georgia teenager’s body was found rolled up in a school gym mat, the Lowndes County Sheriff in Valdosta ruled the boy’s death an accident.

Still, the boy’s father Kenneth Johnson will not give up his fight for justice when it comes to his child.

“Look at the evidence. Something you all have not done. Look at the evidence. Look at the findings,” Johnson said.

He believes someone killed his 17-year-old son Kendrick and then rolled his body up in a school gym mat nearly a decade ago at Lowndes County High School.

“Read the third autopsy report. Don’t take my word for it. Read the third autopsy report. It doesn’t state what he said. An air force armed medical examiner. I have no clue who in the hell he is talking about because I was there,” Johnson said.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk reopened the case after obtaining 17-boxes of federal case documents from various agencies including the FBI and Department of Justice.

“From the documents I’ve read and the investigation I’ve seen, I feel 100% sure there was no foul play. It’s a terrible accident, in my opinion,” Paulk said.

The Sheriff said he looked at data pertaining to where Johnson’s body was found, multiple autopsy findings stating cause of death as asphyxiation and camera placement at the school.

“He tried to reach down in there and we have a drawing depicting that. It’s just a weird accident,” Paulk said.

Still, Johnson’s parents believe the sheriff’s department is covering up the truth since one of three autopsies performed listed the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

“We’re not asking for no favors, we’re not asking anyone to lie for us, but we want the truth to be told,” Johnson said.

In the Sheriff’s synopsis he points out that the FBI stated unequivocally in its investigation that there was no cover-up or conspiracy. That said, the Johnson’s said they will continue to fight for justice.

