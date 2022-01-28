Woman found dead outside childcare center was teacher there, records show

By Web Staff

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A woman was found dead in front of a childcare center Thursday, police said.

A News 4 crew is at the scene and saw police responding to the homicide in the 3000 block of Whittier in front of Kolors Learning Center, a home that acts as a 24/7 childcare center.

People were seen taking children away from the childcare center after the incident.

Police said the woman had numerous puncture wounds, but did not say what caused the wounds. Police responded around 7:20 p.m. Friday, police identified the victim as 36-year-old Tyana Moore. State records show she was a teacher at the childcare center. Police believe the suspect is a 55-year-old man.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

