Portland business owner’s son shoots burglary suspect, calls on city to address crime

By CONNOR MCCARTHY

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A business owner in northeast Portland is joining a long list of business owners fed up with crime in the city and demanding change.

Lonnie Thompson owns Carolina Kustoms on Northeast Columbia Boulevard. Shortly after midnight Friday, he said three people tried to break into his shop, but his son stopped them by shooting one in the leg.

“I got a call from my son that someone was trying to break into the shop,” Thompson said. “I got into my truck, headed down this way, and got the call two minutes before that he shot one.”

Thompson said there were six other instances of people scaling his fence to steal things off his property just this month.

“It’s a constant issue,” Thompson said. “Saturday, we were hit and they cut the fence. A few days before that came over the fence again.”

