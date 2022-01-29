Snow forecast: See how much snow is expected in your area

By Judson Jones and John Keefe, CNN

A massive nor’easter is taking aim at the East Coast this weekend.

The storm is expected to pack quite the punch. In some places, they will need a yardstick to measure the snow.

Find out where by using the interactive map below to zoom in and discover just how much snow is forecast or for any place you call home.

Wondering how much has already fallen? This next map are snow reports from across the region.

After the storm passes and you are curious about how much snow is still on the ground, you can zoom around the next map to reveal where the white stuff is still hanging around.

For the latest weather news and local forecast, click here.

